MDC-T Mash West Accuse Mwonzora Of Creating “Ghost Structures”

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE MDC-T secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora has come under intense criticism by the Nelson Chamisa-aligned faction for working in cahoots with Zanu PF to set up “ghost structures” in Mashonaland West in a bid to rig the outcome of the inevitable extraordinary congress to choose a new MDC-T president.

The MDC-T provincial executive Thursday convened a meeting consisting of the united 2014 MDC-T provincial members to map the direction the party and nation should take.

Provincial chairman, Ralph Magunje told the media it was time to correct all the wrongs committed in the past and operationalise the directives accruing from the Supreme Court’s decision that directed the convening of an extraordinary congress to elect new leadership.

“This press conference was necessitated by the need to right the wrongs that have characterised the MDC-T since the Supreme Court judgment,” said Magunje.

The judgment, handed down on 31 March this year, spells out that then party vice president Thokozani Khupe was the legitimate heir to take over the leadership of the party, albeit on an interim basis, following the death of founding president Morgan Tsvangirai, who died 14 February 2018.

Chamisa had claimed leadership of the party leading to internecine fights with Khupe that spilled to the courts.

Since the Supreme Court ruling which reposed powers in Khupe, there has been unending drama as several legislators have been recalled from Parliament and councils for “ceasing to be our members.”

Also, the iconic MDC-T party headquarters, now christened Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House in Harare has been at the centre of an ownership wrangle between the two feuding factions.

In Mashonaland West, Mwonzora is accused of attempting to impose his cronies to leadership positions as well as creating “ghost structures.”

Mwonzora allegedly nominated Gift Konjana to lead the province as chairman.

Said Magunje, “As a province, we are saddened by the failure to respect and observe all the organs of the party in making decisions on behalf of the party, which has seen some wielding the axe on perceived opponents willy-nilly to settle personal scores.

“This is in contravention of the party Constitution Section 6.4.2.1, which clearly stipulates that the National Council is the party’s supreme decision-making body in-between congresses.”

The provincial executive alleges Mwonzora and Khupe have sold out and want to reverse the gains made thus far to remove the autocratic regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa by creating confusion.

“We are worried when one senior party member doctors the Mash West structures and illegally co-opts his friend as a de-facto provincial chairman for purposes of rigging the EOC (Extraordinary Congress),” said Magunje.

He reiterated that the provincial assembly wielded autonomous power to vote for preferred candidates.

MDC-T Mashonaland West, the chairman said, resolved to urge the party to convene frank Standing Committee, National Executive Committee, and National Council meetings as of 2014 and resolve all outstanding business vital to the party and the general populace.

The two feuding factions must, forthwith, desist from “mortgaging the party to the highest bidder”, but focus on fighting Zanu PF and its leader Mnangagwa, who is blamed for the country’s record of gross human rights violations, wanton plunder of State resources, corruption, non-existent social services sector, a moribund economy characterised by price distortions and inflation, among other ills.

“Focus on fighting people’s enemy than fighting the people. Redirect the party to the founding values and principles of the democratic revolution,” added Magunje.