MDC-T Mat North Province Wants Party To Recall More Chamisa MPs, Councilors

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE MDC-T’s Matabeleland North province has written to the party’s national leadership recommending the recalling of MDC Alliance legislators, councilors as well as some members of the party’s provincial council.

In a letter signed by the party’s provincial chairperson, Morgen Dube, six councilors and two legislators are set to lose their seats if the province request sails through.

According to the letter, seen by NewZimbabwe.com, legislators who have been targeted are Senator Rosemary Nyathi and Hwange Central legislator Daniel Tsiye Molokele.

Six Hwange councilors also face similar fate.

The six councilors are Steve Chisvosve (ward 10), Salome Chirwa (ward 5), Teresa Mtara (ward 8) Tendai Sibanda (ward 20) and Bakani kwidini from Hwange rural.

Edmore Zhou Goshen of ward 11 in Hwange West is also on the list of the elected MDC Alliance officials who have been earmarked for recalling.

“We are kindly requesting for the recall of a member of the upper house of assembly (Nyathi) , House of assembly member (Molokele), provincial council members and local government members as listed below. The said members are no longer serving the party’s interest but have shown allegiance to the Alliance,” the letter reads.

“We have tried to talk to them but no avail hence their failure to contribute as well as attend party meetings, contribute and attend Alliance meetings. According to our party constitution any member who absents himself or herself for three consecutive meetings or declares membership to another party ceases to be a party member,” the letter, dated August 26 and addressed to the party’s national chairperson Morgan Komichi and copied the party’s president Douglas Mwonzora as well as secretary general Pauline Mupariwa, reads.

The province has also recommended the expulsion of four members of the party’s provincial council. The members are Carlline Ndlovu , George Siachuma, Sheron Ndlovu and Chiratidzo Mdimba.

More than 200 MDC Alliance elected councilors and MPs have been recalled since last year when a controversial Supreme Court judgment ruled in favour of the MDC-T.

Under normal circumstances the recalls are supposed to be immediately preceded by by-elections but the government has suspended all by elections citing the COVID 19 pandemic despite the fact that other neighboring countries have been conducting elections.