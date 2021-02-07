MDC-T Okays Mudzuri VP Appointment, Readmits Bhebhe

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE MDC-T top leadership has moved to rubberstamp party leader Douglas Mwonzora’s “unconstitutional” appointment of Elias Mudzuri as party vice president.

Mudzuri, one of the three losing challengers to Mwonzora in a chaotic December extraordinary congress to find a substantive MDC-T leader, was appointed by the latter as party co-vice president with Thokozani Khupe.

However, some disgruntled party activists were quick to accuse the hawkish politician of violating the MDC-T constitution which has no room for two vice presidents.

In fact, the appointment of two extra VPs outside an elective congress by late former MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai 2016 is the source of the main opposition’s split which saw Khupe – the only elected VP then – withdraw from party processes in protest.

Mwonzora, in an apparent bid to pacify his disgruntled challengers who claimed rigging, fell for the same trap by appointing Mudzuri back to the much-disputed position of party co-VP.

The opposition party has since moved to tidy up the mess through formalising Mudzuri’s appointment.

In a press statement soon after a virtual national council meeting, MDC-T secretary for information and publicity Witness Dube said Mwonzora submitted his full complement of appointments and deputies into the standing committee.

“The National Executive and National Council today met, as an extension of the Extra Ordinary Congress, to consider and resolve on a number of internally and externally focused issues,” read the statement.

“The National Council, sitting as an extension of congress, moved to amend the MDC constitution to create the position of a Second Vice President of the party.

“This was an effort in aligning the party constitution with that of the country, as well as closing a leadership vacuum that has potential of creating instability within the party.

“In that regard, Hon Senator Elias Mudzuri is now officially the Second vice President of the MDC-T, with Dr Thokozani Khupe as the first Vice President.”

The MDC-T also moved to appoint a party executive that involves a handful veteran party politicians.

Ex-cabinet minister Giles Mutsekwa is deputy national chair, Dr Tichinani Mavetera (deputy secretary general), Rhino Mashaya (deputy national organising secretary), Witness Dube (secretary for information and publicity) and Yvonne Musarurwa (national youth chair).

“The National Council considered and resolved to re-admit everyone who has expressed desire to re-join the party.

“Notably, former National organising Secretary Abednico Bhebhe, and former Deputy Chairperson of Bulawayo Province Dorcas Sibanda were duly readmitted into the party as per their expression of interest,” said Dube in the statement.

The MDC-T national council reiterated that there should be no punishment on any member of the party as a consequence of the extraordinary congress outcomes.

The party leadership also discussed the issue of national dialogue as a strategy in solving problems faced by Zimbabweans.

Dube added, “The National Council deliberated on and affirmed the national dialogue agenda as being a patently MDC-T strategy in solving problems bedevilling the Zimbabwean political, economic and social landscape.

“It resolved to appoint committee of six officials to come up with a position paper that deals with the strategic issues and objectives of the dialogue.”