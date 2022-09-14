MDC-T plots recalling returnee Byo councillor; move aimed at blocking his comeback as deputy mayor

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO Mayor Solomon Mguni and councillor Mlandu Ncube have reportedly roped in MDC-T in a bid to block Tinashe Kambarami from assuming the city’s deputy mayorship following his recent reinstatement by the Bulawayo High Court.

High Court Judge, Justice Martin Makonese last month reinstated Kambarami as Bulawayo deputy mayor, as well as Ward 3 councillor.

In 2019, Justice Thompson Mabhikwa declared the election of Kambarami as councillor null and void after 1892 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust and Nomalanga Dabengwa approached the High Court challenging his election.

Kambarami, however, appealed the ruling at the Supreme Court, which overturned Justice Mabhikwa’s ruling.

Following the apex court ruling, Kambarami attempted to attend a full council meeting in council chambers, but was swiftly blocked by Mguni and Town Clerk Christopher Dube, who claimed council had not been served with

the Supreme Court judgment.

At that time, Mguni also claimed that Kambarami was recalled from council by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T.

Kambarami then approached the High Court leading to Justice Makonese’s judgment.

Following Kambarami’s reinstatement by the High Court, Mguni has been blocking Kambarami’s comeback.

Last week, Ncube also approached the courts seeking to block the ex-deputy mayor’s reinstatement.

MDC-T sources told NewZimbabwe.com that Kambarami will be served with his recall letter anytime this week following his refusal to allow Ncube to continue as deputy mayor.

“As a plan B, Mguni and company are plotting the recall of Tinashe Kambarami as Ward 3 councillor, a move which will automatically disqualifies him to be deputy mayor.

“The issue is now clearly tribal. It is unfortunate that the MDC-T is now blindly wading in this council tribal politics hoping that the party, in return, will get electoral favours in Bulawayo,” said a councillor, who declined to be named for fear of victimisation.

Kambarami has accused Mguni of personally defying the High Court’s order to reinstate him.

The beleaguered councillor said he was not surprised about reports of his imminent recall.

“Yes, after that High Court order they have been trying to push that route (recalling).

“What they do not know is that I have an operational High Court Order while they have a court application. A court application cannot set aside an operational order,” Kambarami said.

When reached for comment, the MDC-T national chairperson Morgan Komichi referred all questions to the party’s Secretary General Paurina Mpariwa.

“We have not discussed anything about the recalling of anyone. I can refer you to our secretary general madam Mpariwa,” said Komichi.

Mpariwa was, however, not answering her phone, but the party’s president Douglas Mwonzora two weeks ago told journalists in Bulawayo that Kambarami was not the deputy mayor, saying the High Court cannot appoint one to that

position.

“I do not even see why the deputy mayor of Bulawayo is an issue maybe you can tell me why and how the issue has arisen. I can only surmise that you are talking about councillor Kambarami’s reinstatement.

“I don’t know where people are reading this from, he was reinstated as a councillor. A court does not reinstate a person as a mayor at all,” said Mwonzora.

The party’s president’s views are, however, contrary to council lawyers who have already advised the local authority to reinstate the former deputy mayor, warning failure to do so would result in serious repercussions for the council.