MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections; party to field candidates in upcoming polls

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE MDC-T has made a somersault on its earlier decision to boycott by-elections, which arose mostly as a result of recalls of incumbent councillors and Members of Parliament (MPs) by the opposition party.

Following the March by-elections in which the outfit performed dismally, the leadership took a decision not to participate in any such polls in future, leaving Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) and Zanu PF to battle it out in subsequent plebiscites.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, MDC-T National Chairperson, Morgan Komichi said the party will field candidates in forthcoming local authority by-elections after having a relook the earlier position.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) last week announced that the nomination court will receive nomination papers for Binga, Victoria Falls and Gweru by elections on November 3, while polling will be held on December 3.

All the seats fell vacant after the incumbent councillors were recalled by the MDC-T.

“This time around we are going to take part in the upcoming by-elections. We have already identified through consensus our candidates. We are urging Zimbabweans to vote for the MDC-T.

“Our party is the only political party which can bring real change in Zimbabwe. Our people have suffered a lot under Zanu PF,” said Komichi.

In Binga, the by –elections will be held in Wards 6, 8, 10, 15, 20 and 23 while in Gweru polling are set for Wards 4, 5 and 18. In Victoria Falls, Ward 8 will have by elections.