MDC, UZA chicken out of by-elections race as CCC bites the bullet 

By Darlington Gatsi

FRINGE opposition parties will not be participating in the upcoming by-elections saying the electoral playing field is skewed in favour of the ruling party leaving Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Zanu PF to wrestle for the vacant National Assembly seats.

The country has been thrust into another election after the self-appointed CCC secretary general recalled 15 legislators last month.

The nomination court sat Monday accepting papers of candidates to participate in the by-elections in Harare, Bulawayo and Matabeleland.

MDC in a statement said it would not participate in the by-elections arguing that nothing had changed since the contested August plebiscite.

The opposition pulled out in the eleventh hour for the August elections.

“We have carefully assessed the current electoral conditions, and regrettably, we find that these conditions have not improved since the August 2023 plebiscite. We had previously stated that the August election was marred by what we believe to be the biggest electoral fraud in the history of our great nation. Unfortunately, the issues that plagued that election remain unaddressed, and the electoral landscape remains fraught with challenges.

“We believe that true democracy is not merely about the act of voting but also about the fairness, transparency, and integrity of the electoral process. The persistent lack of electoral reforms and the absence of the necessary safeguards to ensure the integrity of our electoral system trouble us deeply.

“Therefore, instead of participating in these by-elections, we have chosen to channel our energy and resources toward the pursuit of justice and electoral reform. We are currently pursuing the delimitation court case and will actively advocate for comprehensive electoral reforms that address the issues that have plagued our electoral system,” MDC said in a statement.

August elections were marred by allegations of vote rigging and suppression with election observer missions discrediting them.

The main opposition CCC has chosen to hold the sharp end of the knife edge by fielding candidates in the by-elections after initially indicating that they are boycotting.

However, the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) said participating in the by-elections is an endorsement of an illegitimate system that led to the recalls.

“As UZA, we firmly believe that at this time of highly contentious politics in Zimbabwe, our country is in dire need of a comprehensive and inclusive dialogue that can address the root causes of the political crisis and implement meaningful reforms. This is not a call for a government of national unity, but a sincere and genuine negotiation aimed at restoring trust and stability before the situation escalates to another 2018.

“Reportedly, the December by-elections will cost at least US$5 million. This is an unacceptable and irresponsible waste of resources that could be better used for national development and service delivery in our country at a time when we are facing a #cholera outbreak, severe shortages of essential drugs, medical equipment and medical personnel.

“As UZA, we believe that these reasons are sufficient to justify our decision to not participate in the by-elections. We do not want to legitimize a process that is illegitimate, unfair, and unsafe. We do not want to waste our resources and energy on a futile exercise that will not bring any meaningful change. We do not want to betray the aspirations and expectations of our supporters and the people of Zimbabwe.

“We have resolved to channel our resources and energies towards mass action for electoral reforms and democratic change. We will use all constitutional means available, such as mass petitions, court challenges and civic education to demand that the government of Zimbabwe and ZEC implement the necessary reforms before any election. We will also continue to engage with other progressive forces to build a broad and united front for democracy and social justice,” read the statement.