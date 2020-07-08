MDC youth assembly leader arrested over Mnangagwa ‘insult’

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

MDC Alliance national youth organiser, Godfrey Kurauone was arrested Tuesday and charged with undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s authority.

Kurauone, who is also Masvingo Urban Ward Four councillor, was denied bail when he appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

He becomes the second activist in Masvingo to be charged with insulting the Zanu PF leader.

According to court papers, Kurauone, in the company of Ephraim Mutombeni, proceeded to a ZUPCO bus terminus in the city centre and addressed commuters who were waiting to board buses.

Mthombeni is now out of custody on $1 000 bail on similar charges.

The state further claims the outspoken politician said, “Let’s unite and remove this corrupt government and Mnangagwa. President Mnangagwa and his criminals must go.”

In opposing bail, prosecutors said Kurauone was likely to abscond trial as, after committing the alleged offence a fortnight ago, he fled and could not be located by police officers during several visits to his home.

The state further said there was high possibility for the opposition member to interfere with witnesses once released on bail.

Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu is expected to hand down his bail ruling Wednesday afternoon.

Kurauone is being represented by Advocate Martin Mureri.