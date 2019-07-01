MDC youth assembly leader in freak road accident

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION MDC youth assembly national chairperson Obey Sithole and four of his colleagues were Monday involved in an accident that left them unhurt.

Sithole and four members of his executive who were elected at the May congress in Gweru were involved in a head-on collision with an as yet to be identified car in the satellite town of Norton 40km north-west of Harare.

According to Sithole no one was injured and police had attended to the scene of the accident but “somehow” the driver of the other car had vanished.

“There were five of us but luckily no one was injured. Our vehicle hit another private car, we have since been assisted by the police but the driver of the other vehicle has since left the scene despite investigations being underway,” Sithole said.

Zimbabwe’s tortured political terrain has a history of freak accidents in which those opposed to the State either get injured or die. The MDC’s congress run-in was marred by a horrific accident in Kwekwe that initially claimed two activists before founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s eldest daughter and Glen View South MP, Vimbai succumbed to her injuries weeks later.

There were unsubstantiated claimed that Vimbai’s car had rammed into another vehicle that was driven by a soldier who also vanished from the accident scene soon after.

Sithole had been agitating for protest action and last week declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa cannot remain in power until 2023 when the next elections are expected.

The firebrand youth leader was earlier in the day expected to appear on NewZimbabwe.com’s current affairs programme The Agenda alongside Zanu PF youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu.

The MDC youth chairperson however ‘chickened out’ indicating he was out of town although he had earlier confirmed his willingness to pair his wits against his rival. There was however no police confirmation of the accident yet.