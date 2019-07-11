MDC youth secretary out on bail

By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE Magistrate Elijah Makomo has granted opposition MDC youth assembly secretary general Gift Siziba, $1000 bail with stringent reporting conditions after he appeared in court for initial remand Thursday.

Siziba is facing charges of inciting public violence after comments he reportedly made at a party rally in Glen Norah at the weekend.

A number of armed anti-riot police officers stood on guard inside the courtroom as the case was being heard.

Scores of MDC party supporters came in solidarity.

More police officers were seen outside, ready to deal with any misdemeanors after Wednesday’s drama that saw hordes of opposition supporters besieging the court singing and chanting slogans after new broke that MDC deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala who is facing subversion charges was to appear for initial remand.

The State, led by Charles Muchemwa, Francesca Mukumbiri and Sébastian Mutizirwa did not oppose to bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Siziba was ordered to report to the CID Law and Order three times a week, not to interfere with witnesses, reside at the address he gave to the police and to surrender his passport with the Clerk of Court

According to the State, on July 7, Siziba attended an MDC rally at community hall in Glen Norah which was attended about 4500 people.

The court heard that while addressing the gathering, Siziba incited the party supporters to engage in acts of public violence during an alleged planned demonstration in the country.

It is the State’s case that Siziba incited the MDC youths to engage in public violence by burning tyres, placing stones and boulders on the roads thereby disturbing peace, security and public order.

The court heard also heard that Siziba allegedly stated that youths were not intimidated by the Zanu PF government and are ready to remove it from power.

He also allegedly said “the youths would not be deterred by threats of arrest as their own houses were already prisons adding that youths do not fear death as many people are dying everyday”

“It’s the future of the youths that is being shattered and therefore you should stand up and defend your future,” he allegedly said.

The state alleged that his words were meant to incite members of the public to engage in acts of violence against the State.