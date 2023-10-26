MDC‘s Musarurwa fined for assaulting opposition activist  

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MDC politician, Yvonne Musarurwa, has been fined US$100 for assaulting Kudzanai Mashumba who was the party’s chief of protocol during a confrontation that made the headlines in 2021.

Mashumba was assaulted at a press conference held at the Media Centre in Harare after attempting to expose party leader Douglas Mwonzora’s alleged embezzlement of funds.

Musarurwa attended the event which she later disrupted together with other opposition members who claimed that Mwonzora diverted thousands of dollars belonging to MDC-T before the party held an Extraordinary Congress in 2020.

The video of Mashumba running for his life before he jumped into a truck belonging to an unknown motorist went viral on the day.

In a court order dated October 25, a Harare Magistrate found her guilty of the assault charge and sentenced her to pay a fine.

“Pay a fine of US$100. In default of payment, 4 months imprisonment,” reads the brief order.