Measles kills 35 children in Hurungwe

By Mary Taruvinga

A total of 35 children have succumbed to suspected measles and mumps in a space of one month in Hurungwe district, Mashonaland West province, according to government spokesperson Nick Mangwana.

The children are from apostolic religious sects with two families having lost seven and five children respectively.

Mangwana said the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) is currently seized with the matter also urging parents to immunise their children.

“The CPU is seized with the death of 35 children who have died in a space of a month from suspected measles and mumps.

“The children are from one of the apostolic religious sects. The tragic deaths came to light when a member of the church brought four of his children to Karoi Hospital with two showing signs of measles and the other two having mumps,” Mangwana said.

The affected wards and villages are Ward 4, 22 and Nyama Village 5 of Hurungwe RDC.

Some of the children who died were recorded from the Nduna household which lost seven children, Magara five children and Matashu, Chikonamombe, as well as the Kaitano family which lost two children each.

Mangwana said a CPU Team has been dispatched to the shrine to engage the leadership.