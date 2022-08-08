Measles outbreak hits apostolic sect’s shrine

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A suspected measles outbreak recently hit an apostolic sect’s shrine in Zhombe, where a number of children reportedly fell ill.

Although Midlands Provincial Medical Director, Mary Muchekeza declined to comment on the matter, health authorities from Kwekwe district confirmed the recent outbreak.

Kwekwe Mayor, Future Titora said investigations were ongoing, but the outbreak was confirmed in Zhombe.

Resultantly, health personnel in Kwekwe has been put on high alert.

“As a city we have not recorded any case of measles or measles outbreak. However, we gathered that the outbreak occurred in Zhombe at an apostolic sect’s shrine and investigations are in progress to establish the veracity of the rumours,” Titora said.

She urged residents to remain calm while council puts appropriate measures to deal with any eventualities.

“As a city we don’t have any outbreak so there is no need for residents to panic,” she said.

By the time of publishing, acting Provincial Medical Director, Reginald Mhene, had not responded to questions sent to him.

Most apostolic sect members decline vaccination of their children against the deadly disease, among other maladies.