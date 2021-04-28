Mechanic Killed After Lobels Truck Loses Brakes

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

A WORKPLACE accident claimed the life of a Lobels Bread mechanic Monday morning when a truck he was working on untimely lost brakes as he was disembarking, and crushing him against a pre-cast wall.

Lobels Biscuits and Sweets human resources manager, Andrew Dinhidza confirmed the incident but could not share further details.

“Indeed. It was a very unfortunate and regrettable incident that took place Monday morning. However, I am currently seized with officers from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) who are here to investigate the accident. I will be able to entertain more questions once I am done,” he said.

Highly placed sources at the company’s Graniteside factory told NewZimbabwe.com the deceased, Rindayi Mupawaenda was confirmed dead on arrival at a local hospital.

“He checked in for work early Monday morning and as is the routine, mechanics are expected to check the vehicles’ mileage and run the engines before drivers arrive for deliveries,” one of the sources said.

“Unfortunately, after checking the mileage one of the trucks lost brakes as he was disembarking and the door crushed him against the wall. He was confirmed dead on arrival at Harare Hospital. He is survived by five children,” the source said.