Medicines regulator swoops on illegal dealers selling expired drugs, unregistered health products 

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has heightened enforcement after confiscating unregistered skin-lightening creams, body-altering products, expired drugs, and other illicit medicinal products that were illegally on sale in Karoi.

In recent months, the MCAZ, working in conjunction with Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) Drugs and Narcotics Division, has scaled up operations against unregistered medicines with the latest blitz in Chikangwe high-density suburb of Karoi accounting for several illegal dealers.

In a statement, the regulatory agency said medicines were being sold from flea market tables, and car boot sales among other unauthorised places.

“As part of the Authority’s continued enforcement activities aimed at identified hotspots where individuals involved in the illegal distribution of unregistered medicines, expired drugs, and other illicit medicinal products conduct their business, a blitz was conducted in the Chikangwe area in Karoi, Mashonaland West Province.

“The raid led to the discovery of unregistered, expired, and even registered medicines being sold unlawfully. Additionally, skin-lightening creams and other body-altering products were recovered.

“These medicines were being sold from flea market tables and car boot sales among other unauthorised places. The MCAZ remains committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of pharmaceutical products available to the public.”