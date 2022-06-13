Meet Zim-born Victor Ivyic – the young, rising king of African TikTok

By IOL

Victor Ivyic created the #TriggerDance which has blown up across social media platforms internationally and has seen top celebrities such as Dj Maphorisa, Bontle Modiselle, Durban Gen Cast and our friends at The Expresso Show, participating in the dance challenge.

He calls himself a young, yet intelligent executive and entrepreneur with substantial expertise in technology, mining, transport, tourism, water, winery, fleet management, media, and consultancy.

He serves as the group vice-chairman/CEO and Co-Founder of Abana Group.

Ivyic says that he is a passionate advocate for telling African tales and stories.

Speaking to “GQ” magazine earlier this year, he says that he has always dreamt of being an entrepreneur and business owner, operating in the mining and transport industry with a focus on yellow machinery.

“I clearly remember getting excited playing with toy cars and allowing my imagination to run wild.”

Ivyic told “GQ” as he grew up, he did not have enough available resources to explore his dreams, he saw his life divert into different platforms such as technology, content creation and media.

It seems that TikTok is booming in Africa, and we love to see it.

In 2021, E! Entertainment Television announced that Zimbabwean comedian, content creator and TikTok sensation Tyra Chikocho (AKA Madam Boss), has been voted by the public as African Social Star of 2021 at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, reported “Glamour” magazine.

According to reports, Chikocho is hot property on the African continent now as the brand ambassador for RwandaAir and winning multiple digital and entrepreneurial awards in Zimbabwe.

Recently, her TikTok video of herself dancing to Brenda Fassie’s “Vulindlela” clocked up over 2 million views.