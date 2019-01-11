Megastar Davido in collaboration with upcoming Zim artist

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

NIGERIAN Afro Pop megastar Davido has completed a collaboration with upcoming Zimbabwean artiste King98 on a track titled ‘No Bad Vibes’.

Produced by Cassper Nyovest’s producer Alie Keys who mentors King98, ‘No Bad Vibes’ will be released on the 14th of January this year.

Aged 20 and based in South Africa, King98 this week took to social media to announce the release of the song.

“14.01.2019 No Bad Vibes audio and video drop same day,” said King98 on his official Instagram account.

He promised to give his fans visuals equally as good as the song.

King98, real name Ngonidzashe Dondo, first met Davido when the Nigerian luminary came to perform in Zimbabwe in 2018.

He was then granted the golden opportunity to collaborate with Davido after the Afro Pop star listened to one of his songs.

“After listening to my song, (Davido) invited me to Lagos and promised that I am going to be big in the music industry,” King98 told local media at the time.

The rapper emerged onto the music scenes in August 2018 when he serenaded fans at a Change A Life Concert held in Harare.

King98 is set to launch his debut album ‘Francesca’ in April at an event that will feature Africa’s bigwigs such as Nasty C, Nadia Nakai and several local artists.

The 12-track album is a dedication to his mother.