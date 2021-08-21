Meikles Hotel Room Occupancy Up 11 %

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

TOP hotelier, Meikles Hotel has recorded an 11 % increase in room occupancy amid reports of improved foreign currency inflows on the back of a relatively recovering economy.

Presenting a trading update for the third quarter ended June 30 2021, Meikles Limited company secretary, Tabani Mpofu said compared to a similar period last year, there has been an upsurge in room occupancy.

“Room occupancy for the hotel segment was 11%, up from no occupancy during the same period of the previous year. The occupancy was split 66% and 34% between foreign and local guests respectively.

“Trading environment during the quarter ended 30 June 2021 was characterised by sustained disinflation that commenced in July 2020 attributable to the exchange rate stability and improved access to foreign currency by manufacturers of goods,” he said.

He attributed last year’s slow down to the closure of the hotel due to implemented measures aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic during the period April to June 2020.

“The roll out of the vaccination program in Victoria Falls will play a key role in confidence building and return of international tourism,” he said.

In the agriculture segment, bulk tea production and export sales for the quarter were 15% below the same period of the previous year.

“Tea harvesting was affected by limited availability of labour. Most of the available labour was assigned to harvest macadamia nuts and avocados during the period under review. The segment will invest in motorised tea harvesting machines as the shortage of labour is bound to recur during the same period going forward,” said Mpofu.

Macadamia nuts harvested during the period were 65% above prior year whilst avocados harvest was 27% ahead of the prior year.

Last year’s harvest was reflective of the impact of the two year drought experienced prior to the just ended agricultural season with group operating profit margins exceeding the same period of last year in both inflation adjusted and historical cost terms.

“There is optimism that economic growth for this year will exceed the initial forecast on account of higher than expected agricultural output. However, COVID-19 downside risks remain and continue to evolve,” added Mpofu.