Mel B says her dog is easier on tour than Victoria Beckham

Mel B allegedly joked that her dog is “easier” to handle on tour than Victoria Beckham as she said Cookie is “cheaper” to have on the road.

Mel is currently touring the UK with her one-woman show and took the opportunity to poke fun at her former bandmate.

During the Leeds show at the Grand Theatre last weekend, Mel reportedly joked with the audience: “So Cookie joined us on tour. I didn’t even want this dog, to be honest, because my friend bought it for my family for Christmas.

“But I fell in love with her, and now she comes everywhere with me.”

The singer then added: “She’s easier than Victoria to handle – and cheaper.”

Back in May of this year, Mel was taken to hospital after losing her vision. The 43-year-old singer arrived at Moorfields Eye Hospital wearing an eye patch and told doctors that she’s “totally blind” in her right eye according to The Sun.

Doctors then discovered that the cause of Mel’s temporary blindness was inflammation and she would need four months of treatment, according to Sky News.