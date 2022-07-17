Mental health patient daughter kills mom; 70-year-old fatally hit with a log

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

IN a gruesome murder that has left villagers in rural Beitbridge shocked, an elderly woman died after she was attacked with a log by her mentally-challenged daughter.

National police spokesperson, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the matter, identifying the victim as Ntuweleni Mbedzi (70) of Sikweni village.

“In a case of murder, Ntuweleni Mbedzi (70) died on July 11, 2022 after she was hit by a log several times all over her body by her mentally challenged daughter, Polite Mbedzi (51) on July 10 at Sikweni Village in Beitbridge,” said Nyathi.

It could not be established what pushed the suspect to commit the murder.

Meanwhile, police in Jotsholo are investigating a case of murder which occurred on July 11 at Tshongogwe village where the suspect, Mhlambululi Ndlovu (24) struck his brother Kelvin Ndlovu (40) with a wheelbarrow frame twice on the head following an argument over a hen.

As the row ensued, Kelvin fell in a two-metre deep toilet pit and sustained injuries.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died upon admission.

In a separate matter, police are appealing for information which may assist to locate the relatives of a man identified as Tapiwa Moyo (40) who died on July 11 in Norton after he was attacked by a mob for allegedly breaking into a house in Katanga where he stole two cellphones.

The victim’s body is currently at Norton Hospital.