Mental patient fatally axes daughter at church shrine 

By Staff Reporter

A MENTAL patient reportedly armed himself with an axe which he used to strike dead his daughter, who was attending a cleansing ceremony at an apostolic church shrine.

The incident occurred Friday in Guruve, Mashonaland Central province.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, which resulted in the arrest of Bios Gweshe.

“Police in Guruve have arrested a suspected mental patient, Bios Gweshe (34) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a church shrine at Gweshe village on July 12, 2024.

“The suspect allegedly killed his daughter, Grace Gweshe with an axe,” said Nyathi.

Meanwhile, police in Lupane are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Mlonyeni village on July 12, 2024.

The victim, Lucy Sibanda (84) was found dead with multiple cuts on the head and neck.

Police are keen to interview Logic Nyathi (24), who is linked to the case, but is on the run.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.