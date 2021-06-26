Mentally Challenged Man (42) Probed For Granny (88) Death

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A MENTAL patient is being investigated as a possible suspect in the murder of an elderly Lower Gweru woman.

Police in Midlands have confirmed Proud Bhebhe (42) was being treated as a suspect in the death of his grandmother, Cini Bhebhe who was 88.

“Investigations into the disappearance of an 88-year-old woman previously reported missing are unearthing a suspected murder case.

“The woman went missing on 7 May 2021 and a missing person report was made to the police on 22 June 2021,” police Midlands spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said.

The late octogenarian was staying in Njini village, under chief Sogwala in Lower Gweru.

According to a police report, the now deceased was staying with her grandson, who is a mental case.

“Reported circumstances are that Cini Bhebhe left home on 7 May 2021 intending to visit her sister in Mtabeni village under the same chief Sogwala. She did not reach her destination and was never seen again thereafter.

“On 23 June 2021, the old woman’s son Never Jabulani Bhebhe, aged 68 years reported that the family had discovered their mother’s blood-stained clothes and a bone suspected to be that of a human being eaten by a dog.

“Police attended the scene and during searches in the fields at the homestead, two suspected human bones were discovered.

“They also discovered what appeared like a shallow grave which was dug but nothing was found inside.

“The suspected human bones were taken to Maboleni police pending examination by experts. Proud Bhebhe is being treated as a suspect and investigations are underway,” Mahoko said.

He appealed to members of the public to volunteer any information that could help in police investigations into the matter.