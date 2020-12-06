Mentally Challenged Uncle Kills Nephew (9), Boils His Head

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

A MENTALLY challenged man from Matova Village under Chief Zimuto in the Gokomere area in Masvingo murdered his brother’s nine-year-old son before cutting off and boiling the minor’s head in a pot.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the man was already in custody.

“We are still investigating the motive but the suspect is already in custody,” said Ass Com Nyathi.

Sources in the area identified the boy as Trevor Chitiga. They said the boy had gone to play at his uncle, Clever Chitiga’s place Friday afternoon, but did not return home at the expected time.

His parents started looking for him all over, but could not locate him.

On Saturday morning, people found Clever boiling the boy’s head in a pot but the torso was missing.

On being approached, the suspect fled the scene, but was arrested in Mucheke high density suburb in Masvingo and detained at Chikato Police Station.

The boy’s torso was later found wrapped in a mosquito net and dumped in a trench in the same village.

The boy was a Grade Two pupil at Matova Primary School.