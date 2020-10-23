Mentally Ill Man Decapitates Lover, Acquitted After 11 Years In Jail

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A CHINHOYI man who murdered his lover in cold blood in 2009 before moving around with her private body parts has been acquitted by a High Court judge.

Elias Kurapi was cleared of any wrongdoing after doctors concluded he was mentally ill when he committed the offence.

In his ruling High Court judge, Justice Joseph Musakwa said; “Whereupon after reading documents filed and hearing counsel, it is ordered that not guilty by reason of insanity. Accused is ordered to be committed to the Chikurubi Psychiatric Unit”.

Doctors said Kurapi was unstable to release him.

“An autopsy was conducted by Dr A Mapfumo on December 7, 2009, on the remains of the deceased, concluded that the death was due to decapitation,” reads part of the court papers.

“He was referred to the Chikurubi Psychiatric Unit following the commission of the offence that he is being charged with. On September 19 2017 Dr Patrick Mhaka compiled an affidavit containing his finding after treating the accused. He concluded that at the time of the commission of the offence the accused was mentally disordered.

“The autopsy concluded that the accused cannot be properly found guilty of murder as he lacked the requisite mental capacity, that this Honourable Court retains a special verdict and that accused be found not guilty by reason of insanity and that in terms of the Mental Health Act that accused may be returned to Chikurubi Psychiatric Unit for further treatment until such a time as he may be discharged back to the society.”

According to the state, on 30 November 2009, Kurapi visited the deceased at Botas Farm in Chinhoyi. He later asked her to accompany him to Chisaki Farm.

Whilst at Chisaki Farm, the accused used a pocket knife to slit deceased on the throat and further stabbed her in the stomach.

Kurapi went on to cut off two fingers from the deceased’s right hand, two toenails from the right foot, private parts and inner part of the left knee.

He was later arrested while in possession of the deceased private parts.

During the trial Mackriel Chauruka employed at Mumi Farm said on December 1 2009, the accused told him that he wanted assistance to raise his niece from the dead so that she would avenge her death.

“He further indicated that he had his niece’s vagina for use in raising her spirit. The accused showed him the vagina. The witness sought assistance from the members of the police Neighbourhood Watch Committee who then arrested the accused. On December 3, 2009, he learnt that the accused had murdered the deceased.”

A neighbourhood cop, Munyaradzi Mwenendiyani told the court after receiving a report from Chauruka, he and other officers arrested Kurapi before he showed them where he had buried the deceased.