Messenger poses as lawyer, defrauds client of US$300  

By Tinei Tuhwe

A suspected bogus lawyer, Wesley Tafara Jena (39) has been taken to court after he defrauded an unsuspecting client of US$300 on the pretext that he could offer legal assistance.

Jena appeared before a Harare magistrate facing charges of contravening the Legal Practitioner Act.

It is alleged that he had charged Denis Mahachi US$500 and was given US$300.

Mahachi had hired him to represent his brother Debate who was locked up over an undisclosed offence.

“Jena claimed to be a lawyer from Jena and associates while he was just a messenger of the law firm,” said the National Prosecuting Authority in a statement.

The matter came to light after Jena remained in the court gallery raising suspicions.

“When Debate Mahachi appeared for bail at the said court, the accused person remained seated instead of presenting himself as Mahachi’s legal practitioner,” it is alleged.

Upon inquiries, Jena failed to present his certificate of practice as a lawyer leading to his arrest.

A bail ruling is yet to be handed down in the matter.