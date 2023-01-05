Met department warns of heavy rain, possible floods

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Meteorological Services Department has warned the public of heavy rain and potential flash floods from Friday to Sunday.

It is predicted the rains will be accompanied by strong winds and flooding.

In a statement Wednesday, the department of civil protection said heavy rains in excess of 60mm are expected.

Mashonaland, Manicaland, Midlands and Masvingo provinces will start receiving the heavy rains in less than 24 hours.

“The Department of Civil Protection is urging citizens to be on high alert of forecasted torrential rains from Friday 6 through Sunday January 8, 2023, across the country.

“We also call on all relevant stakeholders and traditional leaders to find ways to disseminate the information to their various communities, in particular all Mashonaland, Manicaland, parts of the Midlands and Masvingo provinces where heavy rains in excess of 65mm are expected in 24hours,” the statement reads.

Citizens have also been urged to avoid crossing flooded rivers on foot or in vehicles and stay indoors during the thunderstorms.

“We urge the citizens to take heed of the Meteorological Services Department alerts as they continue monitoring the unfolding situation.

“Citizens should be on the watch for possible flooding, avoid crossing flooded rivers/streams and stay indoors during the period as the heavy rains may reduce visibility for motorists.

“District Civil Protection Committees countrywide have been mobilised,” the statement added.

The met department said roofs may be blown off while trees could be brought down by strong winds.