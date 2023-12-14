MetalsGrove Mining excited over new Lithium assets acquisitions in Zim

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

ASX-listed MetalsGrove Mining Limited (MGA) has expressed optimism after endorsing an agreement to acquire half a dozen Lithium claims in Zimbabwe.

This follows a recent move by the reputable miner to acquire lucrative assets in the white gold-rich Zimbabwe ranked among the top ten largest producers globally.

Speaking on the latest development this week MGA Managing Director Sean Sivasamy hinted the acquisition presents a transformational opportunity for the group.

“Importantly, the upfront acquisition terms are modest, allowing the company to set about rapidly advancing these projects through a targeted exploration campaign early next year.

“Further highlighting the near-term development potential of these projects, we will be located nearby to accessible high-quality infrastructure and a large-scale lithium processing facility,” he said.

The agreement’s details shows that five claims constituting the Arcturus project that lies in the Goromonzi lithium belt 35 km east of Harare. The sixth is located in the Beatrice lithium belt 55km south of the city.

The lithium minerals consist of spodumene and lepidolite-bearing pegmatites and are populated by several artisanal workings and pegmatite surface outcrops, MGA said in the statement.

La Rich Resources Pty Ltd, a locally owned company holds the Arcturus claims with CN Mining Syndicate, also a local firm, owning the Beatrice Lithium Project.

The total cash consideration for the assets is $60,000 payable to the local entities upon transfer of the property to MGG. Each of them will retain a 5% free carried interest in the respective projects until a decision to mine is reached.

Zimbabwe earned $209 million from lithium exports in the first nine months of 2023, nearly treble last year’s earnings.

Africa’s top lithium producer, Zimbabwe hopes demand for the mineral, which is key for renewable energy storage, will help revive its ailing economy.

Lithium is set to become Zimbabwe’s third biggest mineral export after gold and platinum group metals, which registered $2.46 billion and $2.27 billion in export receipts last year.