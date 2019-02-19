Michael Jackson’s producer impressed with Zimbabwe’s Nutty O

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LEGENDARY American artist and producer Teddy Riley has endorsed Zimbabwean Dancehall chanter Nutty O after the latter’s performance at the Bob Marley Birthday Festival.

The singer-songwriter who worked closely in the studio with Michael Jackson throughout his music career was a special guest at the Reggae Beachfest’s concert.

Nutty O, real name Carrington Chiwadzwa, serenaded music lovers at the celebrations in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

He was the only Southern African artist included on the concert’s line up.

After the show, Riley took to his official Instagram page expressing how he felt honoured to perform with the Zimbabwean crooner.

“Rocking with the legendary Wailers celebrating the King Bob Marley’s annual birthday festival,”said Riley.

“It was such an honour to be here in Dubai sharing the stage with Nutty O Zim… much respect and love.”

Jamaica’s original Wailers and reggae sensation, Romain Virgo, also graced the event.

The ‘Bugatti’ chanter described his performance with Teddy Riley as “one of the best”.

“Words cannot explain how blessed this day, had one of the best performances alongside the legendary Teddy Riley who called me on stage to perform with him,” he said.