Michael Jackson’s socks set to sell for stinking large amount

If you’ve ever wanted to own the late King of Pop’s socks, now is your chance!

Michael – who died in 2009 at the age of 50 – wore the custom crystal socks the first time he showed off his moonwalk during a performance of Billie Jean in the 1983 TV special Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever.

Now you can own the bedazzled pieces of history as they are going under the hammer in the next few weeks.

An auction site named Gotta have rock and roll are offering the socks as part of the late music executive Frank DiLeo’s collection, and they come with a signed letter from Michael to the deceased music executive.