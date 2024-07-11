Micro-finance company ordered to pay US$81k to conned investor

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Registered micro-finance company, Inter Crest Capital, has been ordered to pay back US$81k to one of its investors after a foiled pyramid scheme.

Auxilia Goromonzi claimed she was made to invest US$27 000 sometime in 2022 and another US$67 200 by January 2023.

She summoned the company’s directors, Precious Kwashirai and Roselinda Chopera, to the High Court where she claimed the full amount plus interest.

In her papers, Goromonzi told the court that she was lured to invest her hard-earned cash by Kwashirai and Chopera on condition she gets a 10 percent return every month.

The agreement also allowed Goromonzi to get her full amount upon request but the company failed to honour its part upon request.

Both Kwashirai and Chopera are suspected of having escaped the country and living lavish lives in the USA and UK.

The company also failed to defend the summons before High Court judge Justice Joseph Mafusire who issued a default judgment on July 4.

“Inter Crest Capital and its directors shall pay Goromonzi the sum of US$81 139, together with interest, thereon at the rate of 10 percent per month from the date of this order to the date of payment in full and costs of suit,” reads the order.

Through her lawyers, Goromonzi wants the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to investigate the issue.