Midlands Minister Larry Mavima Tests Covid-19 Positive

THE Midlands provincial Minister Senator Larry Mavima has gone into self-isolation after testing Covid-19 positive.

Mavima confirmed the development to state media Monday morning adding he was saying in self-isolating at his home. Mavima who is also the Midlands provincial Covid-19 taskforce chairperson said he was out of danger.

“I can confirm that I have tested positive to Covid-19 and am self-isolating at home. I would like to quickly inform the entire province and the nation at large that I am not in any immediate danger. I am grateful to a wonderful team of local specialist doctors who have been monitoring my situation. I don’t have any other symptoms,” he said.

“I am in isolation but in high spirits for there is no stigma to this pandemic as everyone is at risk of contracting it. I am also banking on prayers from all corners.”