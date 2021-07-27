Midlands Police Impound 171 Vehicles In Lockdown Blitz 

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Midlands have impounded 171 vehicles for violating Covid-19 regulations.

Government has banned intercity travel to curb the spread of Covid-19 but pirate taxis have continued to ply the routes unabated.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development and said police are going to impound more non compliant vehicles.

“Over the past weekend, as a Province we have impounded a total of 171 motor vehicles which are currently being held at Police Station while some are being referred to Vehicle Inspection Department. Gweru Urban District alone impounded 115 motor vehicles,” Mahoko said.

“We are of the view that members of the public should voluntarily observe the measures to safeguard themselves from contracting the deadly disease which we hear, infections are on a steep increase. They should not wait for police enforcement,” he said.

Mahoko said the blitz came after police realised that there was rampant disregard of Covid 19 prevention measures and the moratorium on intercity public travels by Transport Operators and private motor vehicle owners has raised its enforcement activities.

“All motor vehicles found violating the widely pronounced measures are being impounded while persons operating them are being arrested. The operation is ongoing for as long as the measures are in force,” he said.