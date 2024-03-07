Might can never be right —  Zim hits back at US Embassy for slandering Mnangagwa, other ‘rights violators’

The US tightened restrictions on Mnangagwa and Chiwenga citing corruption and serious human rights violations.

By James Muonwa

GOVERNMENT has responded angrily to United States of America (US) Embassy officials based in Harare for daring to slander President Emmerson Mnangagwa and called for an immediate retraction of corruption and violation of human rights accusations levelled against the Zanu PF leader and his henchmen.

The US on Monday terminated a Zimbabwe sanctions programme and reimposed curbs on 14 individuals and entities, including Mnangagwa, over their alleged involvement in corruption and serious human rights abuses.

Among those targeted with renewed sanctions were Mnangagwa over involvement in corruption as well as businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, among others.

In a lengthy statement issued Wednesday, deputy chief secretary to the Ofws2wfice of the President and Cabinet (OPC) responsible for Presidential Communication, George Charamba, said the sanctions were unjustified and embassy staffers crossed the line of diplomatic etiquette to soil the image and reputation of their host.

“Zimbabwe takes great exception to gratuitous slander and defamatory remarks by officials of the Biden administration against the sanctioned Zimbabwe leadership and its nationals.

“This slander has been repeated here on Zimbabwean soil by local staff of the US Embassy. What adds to the outrage is that these bald and damaging accusations, coldly and mechanically made through a pre-drafted standard text of high-handed pillory by the US, are not backed by any iota of evidence; nor do they follow any internationally recognised show of due process in competent courts,” Charamba said.

“We condemn these malicious statements as completely uncalled for, as defamatory, provocative, and as a continuation of wanton hostilities against Zimbabwe by the US government.”

Charamba demanded that Biden’s administration provide irrefutable evidence to support claims that Mnangagwa, who came to power through a 2017 coup, and his allies were violating human rights and corrupt.

“We demand that the Biden administration provides evidence in support of these gratuitous accusations, failure which the administration, must without any further delay, withdraw them unconditionally.

“It cannot be right, let alone a healthy basis for conducting international relations or building friendship, for a country, however mightily it views itself, to slander innocent nationals of other nations while also maligning those same nations for daring to be independent and sovereign, and for reversing a baneful legacy of settler colonialism, in line with the United Nations (UN) Charter.

“Might can never be right, or trash rights of nations, however small, which are recognised as full members, under the UN Charter.”

Charamba took aim at Biden for purporting to lift the coercive sanctions, before demanding the US leader to completely remove the embargoes.

“The announcement two days ago, on the 4th March 2024, by the US President Joseph R. Biden, purporting to rescind all illegal Executive Orders passed by his predecessors since March 6, 2003, some 21 years later after these debilitating sanctions against our nation, can never atone for, let alone write off, heinous crimes committed against Zimbabwe and her people through these illegal, blanket country sanctions,” Charamba added.

He said Zimbabwe cannot be expected to be grateful to theUS for the most recent “cosmetic” policy shift as the country has suffered enough under the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA) implemented since 2001 as part of a raft of reprisals for Zimbabwe’s land reform programme than under the rule of Robert Mugabe.

“… nothing short of prompt, unconditional removal in toto of those illegal coercive measures, including the infamous ZIDERA, is acceptable to Zimbabwe and her long abused innocent people,” Mnangagwa’s spokesperson said.