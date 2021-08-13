Mighty Warriors Avoid Rivals In COSAFA Draw

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S national women’s football team, the Mighty Warriors will be hoping for a better performance at this year’s COSAFA Women’s Championships after avoiding rivals South Africa and Zambia in the group stages draw for next month’s regional tournament conducted on Thursday.

The 2021 Cosafa Women’s Championship will be played from September 15 to 26 in South Africa with twelve teams battling it out for the coveted title.

According to the draw which was broadcast live on the regional body’s online platform COSAFA.TV on Thursday, the Mighty Warriors were drawn in Group B alongside last year’s runners-ups Botswana and guest nations Tanzania and South Sudan.

Group A features the hosts South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Mozambique while Group C is made up of Zambia, Namibia, Eswatini and another guest nation Uganda.

The top teams in each pool together with the best-placed runner-up will advance to the semifinals of the competition.

The popular Women’s Championship returns to Port Elizabeth, South Africa for the fourth year in a row.

The competition is always a highlight of the Cosafa calendar and has grown hugely in stature in recent years, helping enormously to develop the women’s game in the Southern African region.

South Africa have won the last four championships and seven out of eight in all, with only Zimbabwe breaking their run on home soil in 2011.

Zimbabwe will be hoping for a better tournament this year after a forgettable campaign during last year’s Cosafa Women’s Championship.

The Mighty Warriors, who did not prepare adequately in the lead up to the regional tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic, endured a disappointing campaign after bowing out in the group matches, winless and goalless after three matches.

Draw outcome:

Group A: South African, Angola, Malawi & Mozambique.

Group B: Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Sudan & Tanzania.

Group C: Zambia, Namibia, Eswatini & Uganda.