Mighty Warriors beat Namibia to maintain perfect record at Cosafa Women’s Championship 

By Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe national women’s football team maintained their perfect start at the ongoing Cosafa Women’s Championship with an impressive 2-0 win against Namibia in their second Group C encounter at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday.

The win meant the Mighty Warriors moved to the top of Group C standings on six points, two clear of second-placed Botswana, who secured a 3-0 win against Lesotho in the earlier match.

The Mighty Warriors were tested early on in the first half but their goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga was to thank as she pulled back-to-back super saves to deny the Namibians an opener.

After the early scare, the Mighty Warriors were dominant from there on as veteran captain Rudo Neshamba netted the opener soon after being assisted by Christabel Katano in the 18th minute.

Five minutes to the half-hour mark Zimbabwe won a free-kick and Vimbai Mharadzi curled it to force Melissa Matheus to make a save and keep the score-line respectable.

Namibia almost equalized in the opening minutes of the second half through Azania Adams, who shot just over the bar. Before the hour mark, Nobukhosi Ncube scored a beauty from a set piece from range to make it 2-0.

Zimbabwe could have made it 3-0 soon after when Katona found Priviledge Mupeti, who only needed to tap home, but missed the target.

Shadreck Mluauzi’s charges are the only side yet to concede at this year’s competition.