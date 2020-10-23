Mighty Warriors Handed Tricky Cosafa Draw

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S senior women national football team have been handed a tricky draw for this year’s edition of the Cosafa Women’s Championship to be played in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa next month.

The Mighty Warriors as the Zimbabwe side is affectionately known have been drawn in Group C of the regional tournament alongside a fast-improving Botswana side as well as East African nation Tanzania.

The Cosafa Women’s Championship is scheduled for 3-14 November and will run concurrently with the Under-17 competition.

Zimbabwe, who are coached by former national team star Sithethelwe Sibanda will be searching for their second Cosafa women’s title to add to their maiden success in the competition on home soil in 2011.

Last year, the Mighty Warriors overcame poor preparations to reach the semifinals where they lost 3-1 to eventual champions, South Africa. Zimbabwe went on to take the bronze with a 3-0 triumph over Botswana.

Hosts and defending champions South Africa are the top seeds in Group A and have been drawn alongside Eswatini, Comoros, and Angola in what will be a tough pool that will provide fierce clashes.

Last year’s runners up Zambia head Group B and will come up against old foes Malawi and Lesotho.

Only the top team in each pool and the best runner-up advance to the semifinals

Meanwhile, the ZIFA have appointed Harare City official Tafadzwa Basera as the team manager of the national senior women team.

In a statement, Zifa said the appointment is with immediate effect and Basera will work with the association on an informal basis.

Basera will be responsible for the logistical and welfare issues of the Mighty Warriors and will work closely with the general manager of all national teams, Wellington Mpandare.

ZIFA is however yet to announce the itinerary for the Mighty Warriors ahead of the tournament while the South Africa side went into camp early this week.

COSAFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW

Group A: South Africa, Eswatini, Comoros, Angola

Group B: Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho

Group C: Zimbabwe, Botswana, Tanzania.