Mighty Warriors star Bhamu dies aged 34

By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe football fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the death of former Mighty Warriors star, Aldiglade Bhamu at the age of 34.

Bhamu passed away at a local hospital on Thursday having been admitted early this week after collapsing at her family home in Harare.

The midfielder was part of the Mighty Warriors squad that featured at the 2016 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Bhamu also played for Mufakose Queens and Harare City Queens where she established herself as one of the top players in the Zimbabwe National Women’s Soccer League.

At the time of her death, Bhamu was still an integral member of the Rosemary Mugadza-coached Harare City Queens.

Israel-based Mighty Warriors star Rudo Neshamba led the tributes to her former teammate

“A dark cloud has fallen on Zimbabwe Women’s football. We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Mighty Warriors and Harare City Queens player Aldiglade Gie Bhamu. Rest in peace Mighty Warrior! We will miss you. City will never be the same without you. Your absence will surely be felt,” Neshamba wrote on social media.