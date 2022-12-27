Mighty Warriors star Mupeti joins Tanzanian club

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national women’s football team forward, Privilege Mupeti has become the second local player to complete a move to Tanzania sealing a move to topflight side Fountain Gate Princess.

Mupeti joins the Serengeti Light Women’s Premier League side from Zimbabwe Women’s Premier League club Black Rhinos Queens.

Fountain Gate Princess club which was formerly known as Tanzanite Queens is one of the top football clubs in the East African country and is based in Dodoma City, the capital of Tanzania.

The club is affiliated with Fountain Gate Football Club who play in the Tanzanian Championship League formerly known as the First Division League.

The forward has featured for both the Young Mighty Warriors and Mighty Warriors.

She becomes the second Mighty Warriors player after Danai Bhobho to be signed by a Tanzanian club.

Bhobho joined Simba Queens on a two-year contract from Harare City Queens in July last year.

Mupeti scored three goals in the last four qualifiers for the AWCON 2022 finals played in Morocco, having netted against Eswatini in the previous round.

The diminutive forward is also a member of the Zimbabwe National Army.