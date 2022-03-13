Mihlali Joins Generations The Legacy

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

South African YouTube star Mihlali Ndamase is set to make a cameo appearance on SABC’s Generations: The Legacy.

The multi award winning beauty influencer made her debut in professional acting when she appeared in ‘Rhythm City’ three months before it aired its final episode.

Last year she bagged another role in Showmax’s Boxing Day movie.

Earlier this month, Mihlali shared an image in one of Generations make up rooms captioned ‘transaction approved’.

The casting news was confirmed by entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela.

He wrote: “YouTuber and businesswoman, will make a cameo appearance on the SABC soapie, Generations The Legacy.

“This follows the 25 year old’s acting stint on the Christmas movie “Boxing Day” last year.”