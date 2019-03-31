Millers to run feeding schemes for children in Cyclone Idai hit areas

By Staff Reporter

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has launched a feeding scheme programme for children in Cyclone hit areas of Manicaland and Masvingo, an official has said.

At a handover event of a food consignment worth $250 000 Saturday, GMAZ chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara told the Minister of State for Manicaland province Ellen Gwaradzimba that the feeding programme will commence on the opening of schools next term.

The donated consignment, which comprised of salt, beans, mealie meal and flour, will also cover the affected regions of Masvingo and Mashonaland East.

“The scheme will target the most affected schools and we will work with our government which will help us to identify the needy areas.

“We understand that most schools in Chimanimani and Chipinge were ravaged by Cyclone Idai. So government will help us with the assessment,” he said.

Musarara said they were awaiting government assessment of the impact of the disaster so that they could work based on actual figures.

He added, “Beneficiaries will be given porridge and maheu in the morning and maize meal and beans in the afternoon”.

Musarara said the scheme is meant to fight stunted growth which is usually experienced by children who live in areas which will have been affected by such disasters.

“Most importantly, this scheme will help encourage attendances in schools. Some schools are remotely located and there is a lot of walking to and from and we felt that as businesses, moreso indigenous who have been enabled and empowered by government in the food sector, it’s our responsibility to take a step forward.

“We have more that we can offer in this programme but we stand guided by government on how should we move forward,” said Musarara.

In response, Gwaradzima said the assistance will go a long way in changing the lives of those affected by the recent Cyclone which killed close to 200 in Zimbabwe and left hundreds more unaccounted for.