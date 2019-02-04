Millers wash hands over current bread price increases

By Staff Reporter

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) says current increases in bread prices have nothing to do with flour prices which have remained unchanged for some time.

The gazetted price of bread is $1, 40 a loaf.

However, prices have since gone up with some retailers selling the essential product at $2 and above per loaf.

In a statement Sunday, GMAZ Media and Public Relations Manager Garikai Chaunza said the hike was not related to flour prices.

“The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has noted the recent increase in bread prices.

“These bread price increases are however not in any way associated with flour cost drivers as the product (flour) supply price to bakers has remained constant.”

Chaunza however admitted flour supplies to bakers have remained “suppressed due to the non-availability of foreign currency to bring in imported wheat which is still held in Beira”.

The unsanctioned increase in bread prices comes as the product is now in short supply in the shops in one of the latest signs of economic distress in the country.

This comes amid reports that bread makers have cut down production to just four day supplies of every week due to continuous shortages of flour and other ingredients.

Fuel, another major determinant in terms of pricing, recently went up by more than double.