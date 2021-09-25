Millers Welcome New Wheat Producer Price

Spread This News











BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Grain millers have welcomed the new producer price for wheat announced by government this week, describing it as viable and profitable to farmers.

Zimbabwe expects to produce over 300 000 tonnes in the current harvest, enough to meet its needs after putting more than 66 000 hectares under cultivation the third highest hectarage since Independence in 1980.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said after Cabinet’s Tuesday meeting that Zimbabwe had an annual requirement of 360 000 tonnes, while current national wheat stocks stood at 70 000 metric tonnes, making the country self-sufficient for the first time since 2005.

Government set the wheat producer price at $55 517,69 per metric tonne for ordinary grade wheat and $66 621,22 per metric tonne for premium grade wheat.

In a statement, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe national chairman Tafadzwa Musarara said: “The grain milling industry welcomes the winter wheat producer price announced by Cabinet this week. The price of $55,517 69 per metric tonne for ordinary grade and $66,621,22 per metric tonne for premier grade in our considered view, is viable and profitable to farmers.”

Musarara applauded the government for maintaining a competent subsidy regime which he said would achieve viable producer prices for farmers and stabilise bread prices. He said the subsidy programme will eventually result lower food import costs.