Millions Petition NBA To Change Logo To Kobe Bryant

Boosie Badazz, Meek Mill, Usher, along with millions of fans are petitioning the NBA to change its logo to honor Kobe Bryant.

The entire world was sent into shock on Sunday (January 26) when news broke that Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a Helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Fellow athletes, musicians, actors, and even politicians quickly took to social media to mourn the loss of the basketball legend, and send condolences to his family.

