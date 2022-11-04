Milton Shumba’s oops moment! Spinner’s trousers fall while fielding, netizens call it the most-hilarious moment in T20 WC

Spread This News

By Agencies

An intense cricket match is surely exciting! An untoward moment, here and there, which is rare, sometimes serves as comic relief for the players and the viewers.

Wednesday’s Zimbabwe-Netherlands encounter at the Adelaide Oval was just that, and more when a player dropped his pants, literally, and led to a laugh fest.

Zimbabwean cricketer Milton Shumba, who leapt to prevent the ball from hitting the boundary, was left red-faced after his trousers came off.

The funny moment happened during a match between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. Shumba’s antics created a laugh fest even as Zimbabwe crashed out of the tournament, ending their World Cup journey.

For those who missed watching the game, the unfortunate slip happened just when Zimbabwe was hoping to overpower the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old was called to the pitch when Max O’Dowd from the Netherlands hit an onside delivery by Luke Jongwe.

Shumba was waiting at the boundary to collect the ball.Unfortunately, he misjudged the trajectory of the ball and let it speed past him. However, in his desperation to stop the ball, Shumba dived and he had a wardrobe malfunction!

As he leapt over the foam padding kept on the boundary, his trousers came off from his waist exposing his shorts. However, Shumba quickly pulled up his trousers and stood up.

The incident took place in the 15th over when the Netherlands was chasing a target of 118 run.

Shortly after, the incident went viral on social media with many fans considering it to be one of the most hilarious moments of the tournament.

The Zimbabweans World Cup journey came to an end on Thursday after they lost the match to the Netherlands by five wickets in the Group 2 match.

Max O’Dowd scored a 50 after a fine bowling display from the Netherlands bowling line-up.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 117 in 19.2 overs at the Oval.

The Dutch finished the game in style, clocking a 120 in 18 overs.