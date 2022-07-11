Mine Entra dates announced, preparations already on course

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THIS year’s Mining, Engineering and Transport Expo (Mine Entra) will be held between July 20 and 22 at the international exhibition centre, organisers of the event have announced.

The expo which is traditionally held in July every year was last year hosted in November after year’s hiatus due to Covid-19.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo on Friday, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) deputy chief executive officer (CEO) Stella Nkomo said preparations for this year’s edition had reached an advanced stage, with 167 exhibitors having confirmed participation.

“As of Friday, 167 exhibitors had confirmed participation in Mine Entra 2022 occupying 6,120sqm of exhibition space, translating to 80 percent of space available for sale,” said Nkomo.

She said the figures included four international exhibitors. These, she said, were companies from China, South Africa and the UK.

Nkomo revealed that apart from the usual high-level business meetings, a new forum will be also introduced at the year’s expo.

“The new forum seeks to create a single platform where mining knowledge can be shared across different sectors and segments within the mining value chain,” she said.

The objective of the Forum Nkomo said is to improve ,enhance and promote mining activity geared towards the attainment of the country’s 2023 mining vision.

This year ‘s expo is running under the theme: Vision 2023: Opportunities for Expansion , Exploration and Investment.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the mining expo.