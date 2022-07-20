Mine Entra kicks off; Exhibitors in last minute touch ups of stands

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE 25th edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) exhibition kicked off in Bulawayo Wednesday on a low key, with some exhibitors still sprucing up their stands in the morning.

Mining firms, industrial supplies, universities, government ministries and protective clothing manufacturing companies are exhibiting.

One of the stands which attracted a lot of attention from members of the public was the TESMEC stands, which was showcasing its high performance TESMEC rock Trencher.

According to the company’s technical manager, Sylvester Mangoma, the equipment is capable of trenching between 0.8km and 1.2 km per day on soft ground and up to 0.25km in abrasive and rocky conditions. The trencher also digs up to 1.5m wide and 4.88m deep.

“We are showcasing at the Mine Entra for the first time through our local partner, Redan Bulk. We mainly specialise in water reticulation trenches, sewer infrastructure, optic fibre and oil pipelines.

“We are currently carrying out projects in South Africa and Mozambique and have also been contracted to do the trenching on the Gwayi/Shangani dam,” said Mangoma.

He said the stand has been inundated with a lot of inquiries from people who are interested in their services.

Some of the companies which were still mounting their stands include the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), Ownland Holdings and Stings Clothing Manufacturer.

According to ZITF company chairperson, Busisa Moyo, 5,474 square metres of exhibition space has been booked this year. Some of the exhibitors are from China, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

This year‘s expo is running under the theme: Vision 2023: Opportunities for Expansion, Exploration and Investment.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the mining expo Thursday.