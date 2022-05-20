Mine workers plead for US$150 cushioning allowances from employers 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Mine workers have pleaded with their employers to be given at least a US$150 cushioning allowance on top of their salaries as their earnings are being eroded by inflation.

The Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) has written a letter to the Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Officer, Isaac Kwesu to this effect.

ZDAMWU secretary general, Justice Chinhema, said if the situation is not addressed, production might be affected due to low morale.

“We write and request that you consider advising your members (Mining Companies) to provisionally consider cushioning workers with an US$150 on top of the current salaries and wages per grade from 1 April 2022 up until the current situation stabilises,” said ZDAMWU General Secretary Justice Chinhema.

“It is common cause that the cost of living has skyrocketed, such that the National Employment Council local currency allowance has been eroded to almost nothing.

He also said it is also common cause that most goods and services are now being sold in foreign currency in most mining districts.

Chinhema said the NEC wage negotiations are always done late, making back pays useless due to inflation.

“As of today, the second quarter wages are not yet agreed and, as usual, employees suffer. Only the employer can save its workers,” reads the letter.