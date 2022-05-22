Mine workers get over 100% salary increments

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Mine workers in the country are set to receive an over 100% salary increment Following a successful negotiation with authorities through the Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe and the Chamber of Mines .

The new pay structures according to information from the National Employment Council (NEC) Mining is going to see the lowest paid mine worker getting $93 074 up from $44 640 while the highest paid mine employee will be getting $215 872 up from $103 535.

“This notice serves to bring to your attention the following new minimum rates of pay for grades 1-3 were agreed upon in dual currency (US dollars and ZW dollars) by the Associated Mine Workers of Zimbabwe and the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, on 19 May 2022 and will be subsequently sent to the Ministry of Labour and Social Services for registration and publication,” the NEC Secretary General Taurai Kabote said.

Kabote added that the agreement is subject to review in terms of section 3(2) Statutory Instrument 152 of 1990, based on the prevailing economic situation in the Mining Industry.

“The agreement carries an exemption clause as stipulated in the Principal Agreement Statutory Instrument 152 of 1990, Clause (Exemptions Variations and Savings). Non-foreign generating companies, upon being granted an exemption, maybe allowed to pay the full US dollar amount in zw dollars equivalent using the official Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) auction rate,” Kabote said.