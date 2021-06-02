New Zimbabwe.com

Miner Shoves Colleague Into Shaft, Sets Him On Fire

2nd June 2021
Agencies

POLICE in Gwanda have launched a manhunt for a miner, who allegedly pushed his colleague into a mine shaft and set his lifeless body on fire after a scuffle over an undisclosed issue.

The Vhova mining community in Gwanda is still in shock after a miner, only identified as Mjoza, pushed his workmate, Moffart Madera, to death in the 15-meter deep Saturday evening.

It is understood that Mjoza had a misunderstanding with the now-deceased over an undisclosed issue, resulting in a scuffle that ended in a tragedy after Madera was pushed down the shaft.

Mjoza is also accused of setting his colleague’s lifeless body on fire after throwing a pile of blankets into the same shaft before setting them ablaze.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkwananzi confirmed the incident.

