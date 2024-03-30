Miners for ED in health and safety awareness drive to curb occupational deaths, injuries 

By Staff Reporter

IN a bid to complement government efforts in scaling up health and safety consciousness among small-scale and artisanal miners, Miners for Economic Development (Miners for ED) Mashonaland West Chapter has embarked on massive educational awareness campaigns to ensure zero or minimal mine accidents.

The latest campaign was held at Rowdy Boys 4 Mine, situated 3km from Chinhoyi town, where small-scale miners from sorrounding areas converged .

Addressing the gathered miners,

Abel Mudyanadzo, who chairs the safety and health desk, said occupational health and safety issues were key components of their programming since the mining sector was witnessing many accidents leading to fatalities and hazards that leave workers’ health compromised.

“We as Miners for ED are emphasising the need for miners to consider health and safety our the worker first before focusing on production and profitability of your ventures.

“We are having these campaigns to ensure safe workplaces where there are no injuries or fatalities at all,” said Mudyanadzo.

The host mine owner, Judah Charamba, said the was very welcome and came at an opportune time considering accidents and other health ills being experienced in small scale mining areas.

“As a miner I feel honoured to host this very important engagement at which we really learnt a lot. It is my fervent hope that lessons learned here will be put to practice to make sure we avert mine accidents, and other hazards that compromise our health and safety,” Charamba said.

Farrison Dzikati Mapfumo, one of the visiting mine managers present at the event, welcomed the stance by the Zanu affiliated organisation for heeding government’s call to regularise small-scale and artisanal miners’ operations and inculcate a wellness culture.

“This gesture is very positive as our miners have benefited a lot from this health and safety awareness campaign. We are going to continue imparting knowledge to our miners whom we expect to further cascade the imparted information to their fellow miners out there,”said Mapfumo.

Gift Jakarasi who is Miners for ED Provincial Coordinator said miners are in full support of his Excellency President Mnangagwa s developmental trajectory which has seen Zimbabwe mining industry flourishing.

Participants at the event were taken through different key mining precautions, which need to be adhered to at all exploration and extraction sites.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Miners for ED Mashonaland West provinciaI chairman…Mupeiwa said besides health and safety awareness programmes, his organisation is also into drug and substance abuse awareness, sexual and reproductive health awareness, youth and women empowerment and above all market Brand Zanu-PF through showcasing various cross-cutting achievements by the Second Republic.