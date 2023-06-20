Mining exhibition to run concurrently with Miner’s AGM 

By Staff Reporter

A MINING exhibition is expected to run alongside this year’s Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) Annual General Assembly (AGM) in Gweru.

The exhibition will see companies and individuals showcasing the latest in mining equipment and technology while time has been reserved for trade fairing.

The two-day AGM which is set for July 6 and 7 will be graced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and attended by over 100 affiliates of the mining group, artisanal and small-scale miners.

According to ZMF, this year’s meeting is meant to ensure artisanal and small-scale miners get to interact with possible investors.

“The core of this event is designed to strategically gather together the artisanal, small-scale miners, large-scale miners and key stakeholders to meet and connect with investors, service providers stakeholders and policymakers and holistically align the artisanal and small-scale miners in the mainstream economy in a most sustainable and rational manner,” read a statement.

“Keynote speakers are industry leaders and experts that will provide new perspectives on key issues and concerns of the artisanal and small-scale mining sector and share cutting edge content and insights on the mining landscape.”

Zimbabwe’s economy is mainly supported by mining, with government targeting a US$12 billion mining economy by the end of this year.